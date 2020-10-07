SECTIONS
How students are practicing religion and faith during COVID-19

Religious communities adapting to restrictions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 7, 2020 at 1:17pm
(MIAMI STUDENT) – A lot of people turn to their religious communities for support through tough times. That sense of connection is different as people are navigating through the unprecedented time of 2020, but it's not lost.

Emily Garforth, president of the Association of Jewish Students at Hillel, has felt the challenges of getting students involved in the organization this semester. She mentioned that less people are showing up to weekly Shabbat services because the dinner portion was pulled.

Garforth herself had to miss Hillel's big Purim celebration due to quarantining after being out of town the week before.

