Michigan supremes: Whitmer exceeded powers during coronavirus pandemic

(WJRT) The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer exceeded her powers during coronavirus pandemic.

In a split 4-3 ruling, the majority opinion of justices says Whitmer lost the authority to continue a State of Emergency for the coronavirus pandemic after April 30, when the Michigan Legislature declined to extend it.

However, Whitmer pointed out her orders will remain in place for 21 more days until the Supreme Court ruling takes effect. After that, she said many of the orders will remain in place under “alternative sources of authority that were not at issue in today’s ruling.”

Read the full story ›