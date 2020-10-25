Middle-schooler threatened with arrest over missed Zoom sessions

(EAST BAY TIMES) Miss three 30-minute Zoom classes in a single day and go to jail?

For a 12-year-old Stanley Middle School student, that could be the consequence, according to a letter the boy’s father received from the school principal.

And according to the seventh-grader’s father, Mark Mastrov, other Lafayette parents have received similar letters because their children allegedly missed Zoom time during their distance learning — a pandemic version of playing hooky.

“Out of the blue, we got this letter. It said my son had missed classes, and at the bottom it referenced a state law which said truants can go to jail for missing 90 minutes of class,” Mastrov said in an interview. “I called the school and said, ‘Hey, I want to clear this up.’

“I was told that it was the law. I said, “Are you kidding me? Then that’s a bad law.’ ”

TRENDING: If Democrats sweep, here's an alternative to civil war

Read the full story ›