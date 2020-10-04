Mind-altering THC chemical in cannabis could help prevent and treat deadly COVID-19 complications

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Cannabis could be used to help treat potentially deadly complications with COVID-19, a growing body of research suggests.

Researchers at the University of South Carolina performed a trio of studies on mice which found that THC - the chemical that gives cannabis its mind-altering effect - could help prevent a harmful immune response that causes Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

ARDS is one of the most common complications for patients with severe cases of coronavirus. It can be fatal or lead to permanent pulmonary scarring.

Read the full story ›