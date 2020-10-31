Minnesota absentee ballot-tracking site experiencing problems days before Nov. 3 election

(MINNEAPOLIS STAR-TRIBUNE) The website Minnesotans can use to track their absentee ballots briefly went dark Saturday morning along with other parts of the state’s online voter registration system with just three days to go until the Nov. 3 election. Another short outage was planned just after 3 p.m. Saturday to work on the problems.

A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Steve Simon said access to the public-facing tools were restored midmorning, after an apparent “hardware issue impacting the online tools for voters.”

The problem also affected the Statewide Voter Registration System. Parts of that internal voter registration system remained offline late Saturday morning.

