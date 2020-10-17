Missing Hong Kong protester Alexandra Wong 'was held in mainland China'

(BBC NEWS) A prominent Hong Kong protester has made her first public appearance in 14 months, telling the media she had been held in mainland China.

Alexandra Wong, 64, was nicknamed "Grandma Wong" and was often pictured waving a British flag at protests.

She said she was detained last August in the border city of Shenzhen and forced to renounce her activism in writing.

Ms Wong said she was also sent on a "patriotic tour" of Shaanxi province.

While there, she had to sing the national anthem and was photographed waving the Chinese flag. She was then released on bail, she said, but was forbidden from returning to Hong Kong.

TRENDING: Woman sitting behind Trump becomes overnight star for her nonstop support for POTUS

Read the full story ›