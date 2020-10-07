MLK, Christian values and Trump's 'photo-op' Bible

When President Trump walked across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House to inspect the damages from riots at the historic St. John's Episcopal Church in June 2020, he was photographed holding a Bible. The mainstream media could not stop mocking his choice to hold onto that Bible. But why did Trump hold up the Bible, and which are the values described in this book that are so hated in the current Marxist revolution in America?

As we live in an age of Marxist intolerance, where the mainstream media constantly focus negatively on Christians, we need to remember how groundbreaking the Christian faith really is. Over 80% of Americans state that they "believe in God," while only 2.4% of the world population are atheists – according to Pew Research Forum, ISSP 2008. The masses believe in God. So, why are religion mockers allowed to control the mainstream narrative and with bullying tactics relentlessly work to belittle the Christian values that once made us great?

Several of our most important values come precisely from the Judeo-Christianity heritage and its ethics. I have written at length about this in my recent book "Trump. The Battle for America." Historians Robert R. Palmer and Joel Colton state in "A History of the Modern World" that Christian philosophy defined the concept that humanity is inclusive of all people, regardless of race and creed. This represented a new view on the value of human life and was truly revolutionary.



Hanne Herland's latest book, "Trump: The Battle for America," cuts through the media fog and explains why the globalists are so intent to get rid of the president.

TRENDING: Estimated 34% GDP growth shatters record

Palmer states that it is simply impossible to exaggerate the importance of Christianity's influence on Western values. Without Christianity, we would not have had the principle of equality, which unleashed the revolutionary idea that each man, regardless of class, gender, and race, has a unique value. This is the very Western value that Marxist Race Theory seeks to uproot. One of the founding values in Christianity is the requirement to love one another, regardless of class, creed and gender.

German philosopher and atheist, Jürgen Habermas states in "The Dialectics of Secularization: On Reason and Religion" that secular moral political theory has made a grave mistake in excluding Christian ethics, as these have in history demonstrated the ability to motivate individuals to do good. Somehow, Christianity has been able to motivate the individuals that together compose our society to care more for one another.

These were the precise values for which Christian preacher and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. fought and was martyred. In the Birmingham jail letter, he writes: "I gradually gained a bit of satisfaction from being considered an extremist. Was not Jesus an extremist in love? – 'Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, pray for them that despitefully use you.' Was not Amos an extremist for justice? – 'Let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.'

"Was not Paul an extremist for the gospel of Jesus Christ? – 'I bear in my body the marks of the Lord Jesus.' Was not Martin Luther an extremist? – 'Here I stand; I can do no other so help me God.' Was not John Bunyan an extremist? – ''I will stay in jail to the end of my days before I make a mockery of my conscience.' Was not Abraham Lincoln an extremist? – 'This nation cannot survive half slave and half free.' Was not Thomas Jefferson an extremist? – 'We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.' So the question is not whether we will be extremist, but what kind of extremists we will be. Will we be extremists for hate, or will we be extremists for love? Will we be extremists for the preservation of injustice, or will we be extremists for the cause of justice?"

The martyred Dr. King questioned why the white moderate did not stand up against injustice with him: "We will have to repent in this generation not merely for the vitriolic words and actions of the bad people but for the appalling silence of the good people. We must come to see that human progress never rolls in on wheels of inevitability. It comes through the tireless efforts and persistent work of men willing to be coworkers with God, and without this hard work time itself becomes an ally of the forces of social stagnation." Let us all join forces, hold up our Bibles and produce a more just society.