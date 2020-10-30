SECTIONS
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
P Share Print

'Muslims have a right to be angry, kill millions of French people'

Claim made by former Malaysian prime minister

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2020 at 8:00pm
P Share Print

By Andrew Trunsky
Daily Caller News Foundation

Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, the former prime minister of Malaysia, tweeted Thursday that "Muslims have a right to be angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past."

"Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims' religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have a right to punish the French," he said. "The boycott cannot compensate the wrongs committed by the French all these years."

TRENDING: Hunter's ex-business partner drops bombshell on Joe Biden and family

Mohamad's tweet was part of a thread in response to the killing of a French teacher who was murdered after he showed a caricature of the prophet Muhammad. Though Mohamad said that the act was not something of which he approved, he said that the teacher's actions were insulting and that freedom of expression should not extend to insulting other people.

Mohamad also accused the West of "imposing" its norms and culture on other countries, saying that doing so "deprives the freedom" of nonwestern people.

Do French Muslims 'have a right to be angry'?

"They are Christians in name only," Mohamad said. "That is their right. But they must not show disrespect for the values of others, for the religion of others."

Mohamad's thread was quickly criticized for justifying widespread violence.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×