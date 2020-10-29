Nancy Grace rips 'delusional' campaign to free Ghislaine Maxwell

(FOX NEWS) -- The friends and family of Ghislaine Maxwell have launched a movement to get the British socialite released from jail, citing her prison conditions and lack of vegan food options, according to reports.

Maxwell friend and PR veteran Brian Basham has launched "Operation GGO" with the goal of having Maxwell released on bial from her Brooklyn cell, where she awaits trial on federal child sex trafficking charges, the Telegraph reported.

Basham claims Maxwell has lost 25 pounds during her four months in detention and that she is on the verge of starvation because corrections officials won't respect the vegan diet she follows. Basham told The Telegraph that Maxwell's scale was removed from her cell after she complained about going 20 hours without food.

