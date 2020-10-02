SECTIONS
NASA's Hubble Telescope saw gigantic, exploding star disappear into the void

Remnants of distant body went from radiance of 5 billion suns to almost nothing over the course of a year

October 2, 2020
(CNET) Titanic, runaway thermonuclear explosion. A disappearing act. Nature's atomic bomb. NASA sure knows how to describe a supernova, the final moments of a star's existence.

Seventy-million light-years away in the scenic spiral galaxy NGC 2525, a white dwarf exploded and the Hubble Space Telescope witnessed its last days. NASA and the European Space Agency, which jointly run Hubble, released a rare time-lapse of the supernova's fading brightness.

The space telescope first started watching the supernova, named SN 2018gv, in February 2018. The time-lapse covers almost a year of Hubble observations.

