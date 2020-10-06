NBC/Wall Street Journal poll that shows Biden leads by 14 points oversampled Democrats

(BREITBART) – The NBC/Wall Street Journal Poll released on Sunday that shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with a 14 point lead in the national popular vote over President Donald Trump, 53 percent to 39 percent, significantly oversampled Democrats.

The poll of 800 registered voters was conducted between September 30 and October 1 and has a margin of error of 3.46 percent.

Thirty-five percent of poll respondents self-identified as Democrats, while only 27 percent self-identified as Republican, and 32 percent self-identified as Independents, resulting in a survey sample that was Democrat +8, a significantly higher sampling of Democrats than measured in the most recent national Gallup Poll of party affiliation. That poll, (conducted between August 31 and Sept 13), found that 29 percent of Americans self-identified as Republican, 30 percent self-identified as Democrat, and 40 percent self-identified as Independents, resulting in an actual national partisan breakdown of Democrat +1.

