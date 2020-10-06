NBC's 'town hall' described as 'Biden infomercial'

(FOX NEWS) -- NBC's town hall featuring Joe Biden did not receive the warmest reception on Monday night.

The outdoor, televised event, which aired on both NBC and MSNBC, took place in the swing state of Florida and moderator Lester Holt told viewers that all of the Miami attendees were "undecided voters."

Holt kicked off the town hall by asking him to react to President Trump's departure from Walter Reed Medical Center and grilled him by asking if he was "surprised" by Trump's coronavirus diagnosis; if he thought the president's medical team were "forthcoming" with information about his condition and whether he "trusts" their assessment; if he had "a moment of pause, of worry" when he first heard about the diagnosis following the first presidential debate; if he would "pledge to transparency" as president regarding his own potential health issues. and if he believes Trump "bears responsibility" for contracting the coronavirus.

