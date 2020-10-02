SECTIONS
Money U.S.
P Share Print

Nearly 650,000 more women than men dropped out of job market in September

Thanks to pandemic, working mothers have to balance their own work with their children's schooling

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2020 at 4:13pm
P Share Print

(BUSINESS INSIDER) The coronavirus pandemic has been especially difficult for working women, and the latest employment figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that it has not gotten easier in September.

The US added 661,000 jobs in September, but a large number of women left the workforce, meaning they are neither working nor actively looking for work. Michael Madowitz, an economist at The Center for American Progress, tweeted a chart that highlights the drastic number of people dropping out, especially women.

The following chart shows the monthly change in labor force participation by sex. Labor force participation includes both people who are working and those looking for work.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×