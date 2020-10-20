Nearly half of drivers find own cars confusing, don't even know how to pop the hood

(STUDY FINDS) -- LONDON — When people dream about winning the lottery, many say they’ll buy a fancy car with their winnings. While it might be a lovely fantasy, a new survey finds most people wouldn’t know the first thing about their new ride. A poll of 2,000 British drivers reveals 44 percent actually find their car “confusing.” Half say they don’t even know the size of their engine, how to pop the hood or refill their windshield washing fluid.

The OnePoll survey finds three in 10 motorists are also unaware of how to put air in their tires. One in four have no clue how to check their tire’s tread depth or locate the engine oil dipstick. When it comes to speed, a mind-boggling 41 percent of drivers don’t know the difference between horsepower and miles per hour. One in 10 also don’t have a good grasp on how many miles per gallon their car gets.

All these little technical issues make buying a car an even more stressful process than starting a new job and taking tests, the survey commissioned by YesAuto finds.

Read the full story ›