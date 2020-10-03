SECTIONS
Money World
P Share Print

Netflix distances itself from writer backing Chinese detention camps, but keeps him on as producer

Liu Cixin has defended the imprisonment and re-education of ethnic minorities

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 3, 2020 at 6:43pm
P Share Print

(JUST THE NEWS) Netflix continues to credit Chinese writer Liu Cixin as a producer on an adaptation of one of his books, even as the streaming giant took the recent step of publicly denouncing Liu's remarks in favor of the mass detention of China's Uyghur minorities.

Netflix is currently adapting one of Liu's novels, "The Three-Body Problem," into a series for its streaming service. The story involves a looming invasion of Earth by extraterrestrials from a nearby star system.

The adaptation of the novel recently garnered criticism from multiple U.S. senators due to Liu's public defense of China's mass imprisonment of Muslim Uyghurs. By some estimates, as many as three million Uyghurs have been sent to state-run reeducation camps in that country.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×