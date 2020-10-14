New anti-Trump Christian PAC targets Michigan, Pennsylvania voters

(FOX NEWS) -- A new bipartisan super PAC hoping to convince Christian voters to reject President Trump launched a six-figure television and digital ad buy on Tuesday, aimed especially at Michigan and Pennsylvania.

"These are states where the religious vote is going to determine the outcome of the election," Not Our Faith advisory council member Michael Wear, a former Obama faith adviser, told Fox News. "We’ve just never had a president in the modern era who divided Christians, intentionally stoked conflict in Christian communities, like this one."

Not Our Faith's advisory council also includes Republican consultant Autumn VandeHei, former Evan McMullin campaign manager Joel Searby, Biden Republicans co-founder Emily Matthews and former Fuller Theological Seminary president Richard Mouw.

Read the full story ›