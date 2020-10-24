SECTIONS
New Jersey mayor opens food boxes, removes and replaces Trump letter with his own

Fresh grocery deliveries went to Linden senior citizen buildings

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 24, 2020 at 1:47pm
(NEW JERSEY GLOBE) A letter from President Donald Trump that accompanied U.S. Department of Agriculture fresh food boxes for Linden was replaced by one from the city’s Democratic mayor, Derek Armstead.

Food boxes were opened by local public works department employees. Trump’s letter was removed and a letter from Armstead was added.

“The original letter in these boxes was removed, and the mayor had city employees put in his letter on work time,” said Councilwoman Gretchen Hickey, a Democrat and an Armstead political rival.

Read the full story ›

