New York Gov. Cuomo ends coronavirus quarantine list

(CNBC) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ending a requirement for travelers from places with a high amount of coronavirus cases to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in the state.

Instead, Cuomo will require travelers to get tested for Covid-19 before traveling, and again within three days of entering the state, a spokesperson for Cuomo confirmed to CNBC on Saturday. New York residents returning from travel under 24 hours outside the state do not need to take a test before coming back. However, they must stake a test after returning.

Cuomo’s travel advisory applied to anyone arriving from a state that has a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positive rate over a seven-day rolling average. As of Tuesday, 41 states met the criteria to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, according to New York State’s website.

Read the full story ›