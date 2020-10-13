Nobel nomination No. 4 submitted for President Trump

It was only a few months after Barack Obama took office in 2009 that the Nobel committee decided he had "created a new climate in international politics" and awarded him the Nobel Peace prize.

After all, the committee opined, he had "captured the world's attention and given its people hope for a better future."

Aside from that, there apparently was no reason to award him the prize, as he had not made any peace deals or prevented any wars.

This year, the committee awarded the same prize to the World Food Program for trying to combat hunger.

President Trump has been nominated a fourth time for specific accomplishments.

A Finnish member of the European Parliament, Laura Huhtasaari, wrote that he should be honored "in recognition of his endeavors to end the era of endless wars, construct peace by encouraging conflicting parties for dialogue and negotiations, as well as underpin internal cohesion and stability of his country."

The letter pointed out that Trump "has served almost a complete presidential term without starting a new war."

"This would be the first time for almost four decades, when the president of the United States of America has served a term without engaging his country to new conflicts."

Further, he's pulled thousands of troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan, as he promised, she wrote.

And there are the "historic peace deals" involving Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Finally, he's "maintained national cohesion and secured law and order by taking a strong stand against detrimental social movements."

Trump first was nominated by Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who cited Trump's successful peace deal between Israel and the UAE.

His second nomination came only a short time later, from Magnus Jacobsson, for his "historic Kosovo-Serbia Peace deal."

Jacobsson is the second deputy chairman of the Transport Committee of the Swedish Parliament.

In late September, Trump was nominated for a third time for his 'Trump Doctrine.'"

Notably all of the nominations have come from international figures for international accomplishments that largely have been ignored by media in the United States.

Also, three members of the European Parliament submitted a resolution suggesting the European Union nominate Trump.

One of the members, Rob Roos, said: "Most of my fellow Euro-parliamentarians will regard such a suggestion as a provocation. They believe that they embody the good and that Trump embodies evil. But a closer look at Trump's actual record can only lead to the conclusion that he has devoted his presidency to world peace and with considerable success.'

Separately, several Australian professors have backed Trump for the honor.