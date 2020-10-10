SECTIONS
North Korea reportedly flaunts new 'monster' ICBM at showy military parade

Some analysts believe it could be one of the world's largest ballistic missiles

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 10, 2020 at 6:37pm
(THE BLAZE) North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un reportedly celebrated during a recent military parade, which featured what is reportedly one of the biggest intercontinental ballistic missiles in the world, according to a Saturday Reuters report.

The outlet reported that the missiles — previously unseen — were shown at the military parade, which showcased North Korea's long-range weapons for what the news organization said was the first time in two years.

CNN notes that some analysts believe the ballistic missile is one of the world's largest ever seen.

