North Korea reportedly flaunts new 'monster' ICBM at showy military parade

(THE BLAZE) North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un reportedly celebrated during a recent military parade, which featured what is reportedly one of the biggest intercontinental ballistic missiles in the world, according to a Saturday Reuters report.

The outlet reported that the missiles — previously unseen — were shown at the military parade, which showcased North Korea's long-range weapons for what the news organization said was the first time in two years.

CNN notes that some analysts believe the ballistic missile is one of the world's largest ever seen.

