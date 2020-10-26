SECTIONS
Education
Now Biden's staff has to correct him, explaining he 'misspoke'

Candidate blows college cost estimate by $150 billion

(FOX NEWS) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that the government could provide four-year college educations for $150 billion, only for his campaign to later admit it would really be closer to double that amount.

During an interview that aired Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes," Biden bragged about the number as a feature of proposed "significant institutional changes" that would include a 15% minimum tax on corporations, saying it would raise more than $400 billion.

"I can send every single qualified person to a four-year college in their state for $150 billion," Biden said. "I can make sure every single person who qualifies for community college can go and we still have a lotta money left over. That's what I mean by significant institutional changes.

Read the full story ›

