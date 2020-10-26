Now Joe Biden can't even remember who is president

During a virtual event over the weekend, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden added to a long list of gaffes, misidentifying the current president.

"This is the most consequential election in a long long time, and the character of the country in my view is literally on the ballot. What kind of country are we going to be four more years of George, uh, George, uh …"

His wife, Jill Biden, sitting beside him, muttered "Trump" under her breath.

President Trump took notice.

"Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn't remember my name," he wrote on Twitter. "Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!"

Biden apparently was thinking of George W. Bush, president from 2001-09, or George H.W. who was in office from 1989-93.

DailyMail.com compiled a list of Biden's misstatements during this election season.

Aug. 8, 2019: He told the Asian & Latino Coalition in Des Moines, Iowa, that "poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."

Aug. 9: Biden, asked about genders, said, "There are at least three."

Aug. 10: Biden claims he was vice president during the Parkland school shooting, even though it occurred in 2018.

Aug. 24: While speaking in Keene, New Hampshire, Biden stated: "I love this place. Look, what's not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?"

Sept. 2: Biden told Iowans, "The idea that we don't have elimination of assault type weapons, magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them, it's absolutely mindless." By definition a magazine holds multiple rounds.

Sept. 25: Biden couldn't remember the name of Barack Obama's last nominee to the Supreme Court, telling a television show: "Back when, when they were holding up before Trump got elected, they were holding up, uh, um, the nomination of the president put forward for the Supreme Court." Jimmy Kimmel finished his thought for him, "Merrick Garland."

Nov. 2: Biden claime he was in Ohio when actually he was in Iowa.

Nov. 20: Biden forgot, during a primary debate, about Kamala Harris, now his VP selection. He said: "I have more people supporting me in the black community that have vouched for me because they know who I am. ... The only African-American woman who's ever been elected to the United States Senate." Harris said that wasn't true. "The other one is here!"

Dec. 5: He called a voter a "damn liar" and "fat" for asking a question about his son.

"I'm not sedentary. You want to check my shape, let's do push ups together, let's run, let's do whatever you want to do, let's take an IQ test," Biden said. "But look, fat, here's the deal."

On Feb. 9 he called a 21-year-old woman a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier."

Feb. 24: In South Carolina he claimed to be running "for the United States Senate."

In the same speech he said he worked with Chinese leader "Deng Xiaoping" on the Paris climate deal, even though Deng died in 1997.

Feb. 25: He said "150 million" people had been killed by guns since 2007.

March 1: He called Fox News talk show host Chris Wallace "Chuck."

March 3: He got mixed up about Super Tuesday, calling it "Super Thursday."

His version of the Declaration of Independence, during that speech: "We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing."

March 4: He confused his wife with his sister on stage at a rally in California.

March 9: He said he hoped the 2020 election would let Democrats "win back the House." They already have a majority in the House.

March 10: Biden said he would ban the "AR-14" rifle. It's actually the AR-15.

April: He apparently forgot Barack Obama's name when talking about Crimea. He called him "president … my boss."

May 22: Biden told talk-radio personality Charlamagne tha God that "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."

Aug. 31: He descended into verbal soup in Pittsburgh, saying: "COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 years. Look, here's, the lives, it's just, it's uh, I mean think about it. More lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years."

Sept. 15: He claimed rich people are able to stay home during health lockdowns because "some black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf."

Sept. 20: Biden said that 200 million Americans had died of the coronavirus. Combined with his claim of 150 million dead from guns, the death toll is more than the population of the U.S.

Sept. 21: He changed the Pledge of Allegiance to say: "I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real."

Oct. 12: He appeared to forget Mitt Romney's name. He said, "I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor."

Oct. 24: He says during an online appearance, "We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics."