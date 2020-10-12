SECTIONS
Money
Numbers say residents fleeing San Francisco in droves

Sales taxes and rents drop while office vacancies spike

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 12, 2020 at 9:28am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Sales tax revenue and other economic indicators suggest residents are fleeing San Francisco over the past six months largely due to the negative effects of coronavirus restrictions.

The California city has experienced a drop in public transportation ridership, weak online sales tax collection, a 20% drop in rent pricing, and an office vacancy spike over the past six months, which suggests a significant drop in population, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“San Francisco’s bleak economic vital signs over the past six months strongly suggest residents are leaving amid record job losses, the entrenchment of remote work, and a coronavirus pandemic that shows no signs of ending,” the paper reports.

