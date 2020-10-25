Nurse accuses doctor of purposely infecting her with coronavirus

(WPLG) Venise Jean-Baptiste said she and her son suffered COVID-19 after a Miami doctor she worked with purposely infected her with the coronavirus.

Jean-Baptiste, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, said the exchange with Dr. Joseph Piperato happened when they ran into each other in the hallway.

They were at the Project Access Foundation’s Biscayne Medical office at 8000 Biscayne Blvd., near Miami’s Little River area. The nurse claims Piperato was showing symptoms of COVID-19 and that she demanded personal protective equipment (PPE), also suggesting that he get tested.

“He said, 'Well, if I have it, now you have it too. Now, leave me alone,’” Jean-Baptist said, adding that she and her son started to show symptoms within days of the alleged incident.

