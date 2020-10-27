NYC mayor asks residents to avoid traveling out of state during holidays

(CNBC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told residents on Tuesday to avoid traveling out of state during the holidays as the city responds to the “real threat” of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

For those who decide to travel, he urged them to get tested and to adhere to the state’s travel advisory that requires travelers arriving in New York from a majority of U.S. states to quarantine for 14 days.

“I hate to say it, but I have to urge all New Yorkers: Do not travel out of state for the holidays,” de Blasio said during a press briefing. He said the recommendation was based on advice he received from the city’s health-care leadership.

