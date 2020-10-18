Ohio State prof says Clarence Thomas not 'authentically black'

(CAMPUS REFORM) At a symposium hosted by Texas A&M University at Commerce, titled, "What the Truth Sounds Like," Professor Donna Ford argued that one of the significant problems in education is White females. She also noted that diversity of “skin color” is not enough, considering that she wouldn’t want “Clarence Thomas teaching my damn kids.”

“There is a monopoly on education, where White females being about 85 percent of the teaching force, and then you know pretty much the same thing with white administrators. So White females I'm speaking to you, and I’m saying you’ve got to get your sh- stuff together,” said Ford during her lecture.

She would continue, “But you got to get your stuff together because you know what, you’re the problem, and then you’re the major problem.”

Read the full story ›