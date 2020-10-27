Why I'm a one-issue voter

The issue of abortion has barely come up in the debates of Election 2020. But for many of us, it is still the issue that matters most.

I am a one issue voter, without apology, and that issue is abortion. I'm against it. If a politician thinks it is acceptable – whatever the rhetoric – to deliberately kill a living, developing human being in the womb, that politician is wrong. And he or she will never have my vote.

The issue of life is so basic. It is even the first Creator-given right listed in our nation's birth certificate, the Declaration of Independence. Without life, how can there be liberty or the pursuit of happiness or the right to property? Or any other right?

Those politicians who get the issue of life wrong tend to get just about everything else wrong.

With the window to the womb science provides today, the emperor has no clothes when they say that a baby is not being killed.

TRENDING: New Rasmussen poll: Trump's black approval nears whopping 50%

Remember the case of Abby Johnson, manager of a Texas Planned Parenthood clinic and "Planned Parenthood Employee of the Year," who resigned her lucrative position when she saw a sonogram of an abortion in her own clinic? She suddenly realized that this was not a clump of tissue being cleansed away. This was a tiny little human being in the making, fighting a losing battle against a high-power suction machine. Her book (with Cindy Lambert), "Unplanned," chronicles all this.

In this election, there has arisen a group that claims to be "evangelical" and "pro-life" that in reality supports pro-abortion politicians. Who are they fooling? What they claim is that the "pro-life" position goes beyond simply the issue of abortion to such issues as "climate change." All they're doing is attempting to dilute the phrase "pro-life" so that it loses its real meaning: opposition to abortion.

For example, they claim that being "pro-life" means being against racism, which they inconsistently argue somehow necessitates voting for pro-abortion candidates. Imagine that – fighting racism by supporting black genocide. The fact is, abortion kills almost 30 percent of black children in the womb – and more than half of them in New York City.

It is well-documented that Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, was a racist.

On Dec. 10, 1939, in a letter to her board member Dr. Clarence J. Gamble, Sanger wrote, "We don't want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population."

Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr., told me in a television interview: "During her lifetime Dr. Margaret Sanger said 'colored' people are like weeds and they need to be exterminated." No wonder the vast majority of Planned Parenthood facilities – to this day – are in the minority neighborhoods.

Former Vice President Joe Biden used to be (supposedly) "moderately pro-choice," but now he's shifted to the position of accepting abortion up to the moment of birth. And he believes we the taxpayers should fund it. His running mate is fiercely pro-abortion. As attorney general of California, Kamala Harris prosecuted and persecuted David Daleiden, the pro-life whistleblower who made "60 Minutes"-style undercover videos, documenting that abortionists were trafficking in baby body parts for profit.

In contrast, President Donald Trump has been described by Steven Ertelt, editor of Lifenews.com, as "the most pro-life president in history."

Since a president chooses judges and the Senate confirms or rejects them, abortion is definitely on the ballot in Election 2020. And there is stark contrast between where the parties stand on this life-and-death issue.

At D. James Kennedy Ministries, we provide a simple party platform comparison on a variety of key issues. Here's the comparison on the issue of life:

Republicans: "We assert the sanctity of human life and affirm that the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed."

"Democrats believe that every woman should be able to access high-quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion."

The Word of God: "For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made." (Psalm 139:13-14)

We hear endlessly about evils from Americans in times past – especially slavery. I firmly believe that future generations will look back at us and see the rampant practice of abortion, and they will judge us for the slaughter of millions of unborn babies – even more deplorable in light of the window to the womb we have through modern technology.

Christians need to vote our values, and the issue of life is the most important of these.

Thomas Jefferson said that he trembled when he considered that God is just and that His justice cannot slumber forever. No, indeed it won't.