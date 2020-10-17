SECTIONS
Oxygen supply just failed in part of the International Space Station

But everyone is safe so far

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 16, 2020 at 8:43pm
(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) The oxygen supply system has failed in a module on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) but the crew is in no danger, Russian space agency Roscosmos said Thursday.

The oxygen supply system on the Zvezda module on the orbital lab failed late on Wednesday but a second system on the American segment is operating normally, a Roscosmos spokesperson told AFP.

"Nothing threatens the security of the crew and the ISS," said the spokesperson, adding this repair work to fix the issue would be carried out on Thursday.

