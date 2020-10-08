Pence challenges Harris on Supreme Court packing question

(FOX NEWS) -- Vice President Mike Pence hammered Sen. Kamala Harris Wednesday night over whether Democrats would pack the Supreme Court should they not “get their way,” and should Judge Amy Coney Barrett be confirmed to the high court before Election Day.

During the vice presidential debate, Pence said that the “American people really deserve an answer” on court packing, after Democratic nominee Joe Biden ducked the question during the first presidential debate last week.

“Are you and Joe Biden going to pack the court if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed? Are you going to pack the court?” Pence asked. “Your party is actually openly advocating adding seats to the Supreme Court, which has had 9 seats for 150 years, if you don’t get your way.”

