Pence says Biden's COVID plan 'looks a little bit like plagiarism'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris traded blows about the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Debate moderator Susan Page began the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City by asking Harris how a Biden administration would have handled the virus differently from the Trump administration.

"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris said. "They still don't have a plan. Well, Joe Biden does. And our plan is around what we need to do around a national strategy for contact tracing, for testing, for administration of the vaccine and make sure it will be free for all."

