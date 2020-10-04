All the people in the White House orbit who have tested positive for COVID-19

(BREITBART) The coronavirus has hit a growing number of figures in President Donald Trump’s White House orbit, with potential links to recent campaign events, the first presidential debate, and the Rose Garden nomination ceremony of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition to President Trump and First lady Melania, other people to test positive for COVID-19 include White House adviser Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, and RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. Most of them have reported mild to no symptoms.

The origins of the infections are murky and could remain that way. But as the New York Times has noted, many of the names attended the same events with the president as he criss-crossed several states in recent days. The first potential site of transmission may have been a September 25 fundraiser at Trump International Hotel in Washington attended by the president and McDaniel.

Other potential spreader events include a September 26 White House meeting with Amy Coney Barrett, attended by several people including Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Lee (R-UT), and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — all three of whom have since tested positive for COVID-19.

