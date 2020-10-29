Philadelphia PD ordered officers not to arrest rioters, looters

(DAVID HARRIS JR) – The police in Philadelphia were told not to arrest anyone. Deputy Police Commissioner Melvin Singleton allegedly ordered police not to arrest any of the rioters. That makes no sense. If you don't arrest them, they will just go ransack another business. Yet, somehow the police did manage to arrest ninety of them. Will the arresting cops be punished.

"By the order of CAR-2, Philadelphia Police will respond to 'priority' calls only," the alleged directive from the department obtained by Keeley said. "This means no calls for disturbance, missing person, stolen vehicle, burglary or theft will be answered."

Read the full story ›