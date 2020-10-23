Photo: Joe Biden met with son's business partner before trip to Ukraine

Joe Biden continues to insist he never discussed his son Hunter's foreign business deals, but along with other emerging evidence, a photograph shows the then-vice president with his son's business partner Devon Archer.

The meeting at the White House in 2014 took place just five days before Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine after being given oversight of U.S. policy in the nation, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden's and Devon Archer's company, Rosemont Seneca Partners, later wrote Burisma and told them to remove the photo from their website. Hunter Biden served on Burisma's board for about $83,000 a month, receiving a total of about $3.1 million from 2014 to 2019.

An April 2014 report by Russia Today noted Hunter Biden had recently been promoted to the board of Burisma before his father's trip to Kiev.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, told Sean Hannity Wednesday night he has a question for Joe Biden.

"Mr. Vice President, why did you meet with Devon Archer five days before you went to Ukraine and you were named the face of US policy in Ukraine? Why did you meet with Devon Archer and then six days later Devon Archer was named to the board?"

Johnson said there's evidence now that Hunter Biden may have been on the board 10 days before the White House meeting.

"So this was a meeting in the White House with Devon Archer who’s now a convicted felon. What did Vice President Biden meet with Devon about? What did they talk about?" Johnson asked.

One of the emails on the laptop abandoned at a Delaware repair shop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden was a message from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, to the former vice president's son thanking him for "an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together."

'Deliverables'

Biden's now famous threat to withdraw $1 billion in aid if Ukraine's president did not fire its top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma at the time, took place in March 2016.

Burisma hired Hunter Biden while his father was vice president because the Ukrainian natural gas firm wanted high-ranking U.S. officials to express support in an effort to shut down investigations against the company's owner, according to an unconfirmed email reported Thursday by Fox News.

Anchor Tucker Carlson said he obtained exclusive access to the email, which was among others reported last week by the New York Post.

The Burisma adviser Pozharskyi emailed Biden and Archer, on Nov. 2, 2015, with a list of the "deliverables" he sought from them.

Burisma's owner, Nikolay Zlochevsky, was the target of a bribery investigation in the U.K. at the time.

Pozharskyi, Carlson said, told Biden and Archer he wanted "high-ranking U.S. officials to express their 'positive opinion of Burisma.'"

"The scope of work should also include organization of a visit of a number of widely recognized and influential current and/or former US policy-makers to Ukraine in November," Pozharskyi wrote.

The Burisma executive said the objective of the visits was to "bring positive signal/message and support on Nikolay's issue to the Ukrainian top officials above with the ultimate purpose to close down for any cases/pursuits against Nikolay in Ukraine."

One month later to the day, on Dec. 2, 2015, Carlson noted, Hunter Biden received a notice from the Washington public relations firm Blue Star Strategies, which apparently had been hired to lobby the Obama administration on Ukraine.

The email explains that Blue Star had the minutes of a White House planning call that "addressed several questions regarding U.S. policy toward Ukraine."

"Days later," Carlson said, "Joe Biden flew to Ukraine and did exactly what his son wanted."

The vice president gave a speech "slamming the very Ukrainian law enforcement official who was tormenting Burisma."

Shokin has signed an affidavit declaring he was investigating Burisma when Joe Biden had him removed.

Carlson put the new revelations in context.

"In 2015, Joe Biden was the sitting vice president of the United States. Included in his portfolio were U.S. relations with the nation of Ukraine. At that moment, Vice President Joe Biden had more influence over the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian economy than any other person on the globe outside of Eastern Europe," he said.

"Biden's younger son, Hunter, knew that and hoped to get rich from his father's influence."

Yet five years later, Carlson said, Joe Biden "still has not been forced to explain why he fired Ukraine's top prosecutor at precisely the moment his son was being paid to get him to fire Ukraine's top prosecutor, nor has Joe Biden addressed whether or not he personally benefited from the Burisma contract."