'Picking porn like a pro in no time': Parents warned about explicit sex ed

A ministry that focuses on social trends both inside and outside of the Christian faith is issuing a warning to parents about sex education programs that are being used by multiple Ohio school districts.

In fact, according to the report from Mission America, the messages being delivered to public school children through a program called "Health Bodies/Healthy Futures" by Syntero, "are deeply disturbing, dangerous, even possibly criminal."

It's part of what is known in the area as "comprehensive sex education," a term that is widely used across the nation for programs that teach the how-tos of sex to children.

In Ohio, the situation is bad, the report said.

"For instance, in the packet given to middle school children, the list of 'Online and Reliable Sex Ed Resources' includes websites Bedsider and Scarleteen, both of which promote high-risk, promiscuous sex in explicit posts," the report found.

It noted the Protect Ohio Children coalition as prepared a video alerting parents to the problems.

See it (be warned about explicit sex references and imaging):

"Bedsider recently featured a front-page column, 'Frisky Fridays: Sex in the time of Coronavirus' which included a priority list. Number 1 was this: 'Skip the sex parties. This is definitely not the time for group sex.' (Many middle schoolers need this guidance, apparently?)," explained the report.

"This page also advises avoidance of other people’s bodily fluids during the lockdown, and social distancing while engaged in mutual masturbation. Yet one can choose the option of using remote-controlled sex toys with a link provided to learn about Bedsider's favorites. And then the website instructs your middle-schooler on 'unboring sex positions.' Just what you want your 11-year-old to believe is normal and healthy in an intimate relationship," Mission America reported.

It described the video as "essentially the techniques of sexual predator 'grooming.'"

The report noted Ohio has a state law requiring sex education follow a standard of abstinence until marriage.

"Yet numerous Ohio school districts teach some version of explicit CSE curricula, often with ties to Planned Parenthood and its allies," the report said.

Meanwhile, Syntero explains its programs teach "age appropriate, medically accurate information and skills needed to face tough issues, make sound choices and practice healthy behaviors."

Two parents in the Protect Ohio Children video explain how the program links to one website, which links to another, where BDSM techniques are listed, and instructions are given on how to choose "adult" videos."

"You'll be picking porn like a pro in no time," one states.

One linked site, for instance, provides advice to young students about "DIY Sex Toys" and that includes "how to make a harness, restraints or a 'flogger' for sexual sadism."

"So would most parents consider this 'medically accurate' and 'age appropriate'? Does this lead to practicing 'healthy behaviors'?" Mission America said. "Responsible parents would be screaming about now."

Still another linked site states, "This site contains explicit writings on kink practices, dominant/submissive relationships, and queer kink erotica (among other things). All characters in role play or non-consent scenes are consenting adults. Content warnings are included."

"How quickly your once-innocent child can be corrupted. At school," the report said.

An expert opinion on the issue, from Marlene Carson of the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking and CEO of the Switch Anti-Trafficking Network, was: "Having reviewed several of the websites that Syntero is recommending through their Healthy Bodies/Healthy Futures program, I am deeply disturbed by the amount of obscene and pornographic content that’s being recommended to our children that are as young as 11 years old that are sitting in our classrooms.

"As a survivor of domestic violence and sex trafficking, I know all too well the abuse and the trauma of those who thought bondage, dominance, sadism and masochism were healthy behaviors. The pornography industry is directly linked to sex trafficking. I find that this material being recommended to our children is nothing short of criminal grooming."

Mission America said, "So what can parents do? First, every school board member in these districts needs to be made aware of the law in Ohio and what is instead being taught to children. And they need to be advised that Syntero, like other CSE curriculum distributors, will try to slither out of close scrutiny by claiming their program has an 'abstinence' focus. The truth is, these lessons mention it in passing just before advocating 'hook-up' anal, oral and vaginal sex to middle schoolers and teaching them where to go for an abortion."