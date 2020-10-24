Piers Morgan slams CNN for canceling his interview

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Piers Morgan has slammed CNN for canceling his interview with the network after he said they and other American news outlets were being biased for not covering a story about a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, Morgan was played clips of journalists, including CNN's Jake Tapper, dismissing the allegations as false.

In turn, the DailyMail.com editor-at-large said journalists in the US were being 'hyper-partisan' for failing to report on or investigate the story.

