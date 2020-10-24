SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
P Share Print

Piers Morgan slams CNN for canceling his interview

Dumped after he criticized network for not covering Hunter Biden story for fear 'they might lose the Democrats the election'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 24, 2020 at 5:30pm
P Share Print

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Piers Morgan has slammed CNN for canceling his interview with the network after he said they and other American news outlets were being biased for not covering a story about a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, Morgan was played clips of journalists, including CNN's Jake Tapper, dismissing the allegations as false.

In turn, the DailyMail.com editor-at-large said journalists in the US were being 'hyper-partisan' for failing to report on or investigate the story.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×