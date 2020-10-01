Poll results that one survey organizer describes as "frightening" show that 3 of 5 respondents say the United States is on the "verge" of civil war and more than half already are preparing for it.

The poll was documented by Paul Bedard in his Washington Secrets column.

The assessment comes from Engagious, Sports and Leisure Research Group and ROKK Solutions.

"This is the single most frightening poll result I’ve ever been associated with," Rich Thau, head of Engagious, told Secrets.

Bedard reported his column has been following surveys "that have been sizing up the state of the nation and business since the coronavirus crisis hit."

This one, he said, is the first to "raise majority concerns about a potential war."

That's even though the Black Lives Matter agenda continues to "conduct heated protests to the point of riots" across America.

The polling said 61% believe the U.S. is nearing a second civil war. Forty-one percent "strongly agree" with that. And 52% are "so convinced that it is just around the corner, or after Election Day, that they are putting away food and other essentials."

There have been allegations on both sides of the political aisle that the other side plans to steal the election.

Democrats across the country are lobbying for mail-in ballots, while Republicans are opposing abrupt and major changes in the election system so close to voting.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even has speculated about being president for a time, if either candidate cannot win a majority in the Electoral College and the vote is thrown into the U.S. House.

Secrets reported, "Predictably, it's the political extremes who are most ready for war, with 52% of very liberal, 52% of very conservative, 32% of somewhat liberal, 34% of moderate, and 35% of somewhat conservative respondents saying they believe the statement 'I'm concerned that the U.S. could be on the verge of another civil war.'"

Bedard reported there's also a contributing factor from the coronavirus, because many people believe it will spike again, and food and other essentials will become scare.