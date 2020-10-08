Pollster says undecided voters found Harris 'abrasive and condescending'

(FOX NEWS) -- Voters found Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris to be "abrasive and condescending" at various points throughout Wednesday's debate with Vice President Mike Pence, pollster Frank Luntz told the Fox News reaction panel.

"The complaint about Kamala Harris was that she was abrasive and condescending," said Luntz, who monitored the reactions of 15 undecided voters from eight battleground states throughout the evening.

"The complaint about Mike Pence was that he was too tired, but [he was] vice presidential, or presidential," added Luntz, who went on to say that "if this is a battle over style and substance -- which is often the case with undecided voters because they simply do not choose on policy, they also choose on persona -- this was Mike Pence’s night."

