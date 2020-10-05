Pope Francis: 'Each country also belongs to the foreigner'

(BREITBART) Pope Francis has proposed “a different way of understanding relations and exchanges between countries” that minimizes the idea of citizenship in a particular nation and emphasizes the common humanity of all people.

In a new encyclical letter titled Fratelli Tutti (Brothers All), the pope asserts that the common destination of the earth’s goods “requires that this principle also be applied to nations, their territories and their resources.”

“Seen from the standpoint not only of the legitimacy of private property and the rights of its citizens, but also of the first principle of the common destination of goods,” the pontiff writes, “we can then say that each country also belongs to the foreigner, inasmuch as a territory’s goods must not be denied to a needy person coming from elsewhere.”

