The only 'popular vote' that counts

The left is masterful at the art of reframing. Just pick any unpopular or radical narrative or initiative and you can bet the left has somehow attempted to reframe it to make it seem or sound more palatable. Or if something comes from conservatives, or worse, the founders or any of the documents they crafted, you can bet the left has reframed it to make it sound horrible, racist and uninclusive.

Since Bush v. Gore in 2000, the left has been on a tear to rid us of the Electoral College.

Their reasoning is the same today as it was two decades ago. How could the Democratic candidate win the popular vote, but still lose the election?

So you can bet that this time will be an all-out assault on the fairest way to decide a presidential election – the Electoral College.

Last year, Darrell M. West for the Brookings Institute wrote that it was time to abolish the Electoral College.

"For years when I taught campaigns and elections at Brown University, I defended the Electoral College as an important part of American democracy," West wrote.

Words mean things, especially to an academic, so it's a sad state of affairs when a guy who is the vice president and director of Governance Studies describes America as a democracy, rather than what we've always been, a representative republic.

After that revelation, I decided to read no further. This gentleman is obviously not stupid; therefore, he is a leftist who purposely refers to our form of government as a democracy in order to reframe the presidential election process.

The last straw for the left was when Trump secured a victory over Hilary Clinton despite losing the "popular vote" by millions.

This is precisely how deceitful leftists have preyed on the ill-informed and how they are again. And they will not stop until they get what they desire or are vanquished.

As sad it is, most Americans don't have clue what the Electoral College is and why the founders thought it so crucial.

Let me explain this way: You live in a home in a neighborhood that has a Homeowners Association (HA), to which everyone contributes. The HA decides to embark on a particular neighborhood beautification project. Some families are all for it, and some are not.

Rather than the HA just doing it, the board decides to put it to a vote. One can think of the Electoral College as one house, one vote. The popular vote would equate to every resident of every house getting a vote.

Under a system of one vote per resident, if those who oppose the measure are mostly families with parents and a kid or two vs. families with multiple children and various relatives under one roof, the opposition has no chance. This is why the founders developed the Electoral College – so smaller, less inhabited states still have a voice in selecting the president and won't be locked out by a few heavily populated states.

And it's why today's radical left, the ones driving the "democracy" narrative, are so hell-bent on the national popular vote deciding all things – because they also know this.

Hilary Clinton won the 2016 popular vote by almost 2.9 million votes but still lost the election. But those millions of votes came from just few heavily populated deep blue states.

Yet, the ill-informed don't know this. They only know what they've been told – that it's unfair; that's because the Electoral College has been successfully recast as bad for American "democracy." See how all this ties together?

I've said this before, but it bears repeating. In 2016, Trump won the popular vote – the only ones that count. It's impossible for Trump or any presidential candidate to win the Electoral College without winning the popular vote, in multiple states.

In 48 of the 50 states plus Washington, D.C., the Electoral College victor depends solely on whoever wins each states popular vote. Save for Maine and Nebraska, if you win a state's popular vote, you win all that state's Electoral College votes.

Trump won more state popular votes than did Hilary. But as is their wont, leftists have reframed the term "popular" vote into a nationwide cumulative contest. So now when the ill-informed hear "popular vote," they only equate it to a national total.

