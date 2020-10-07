SECTIONS
U.S.ANARCHY IN THE STREETS
Portland mayor losing in re-election bid to Antifa opponent

Apparently people think they need more of what they are getting

Published October 7, 2020
(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Mayor Ted Wheeler is an incompetent mayor, mostly because of his ideology and the demands of the people who live in Portland. The only candidate who came close to him in the race for his position is Sarah Iannarone. She says about herself, "I am Antifa" and she wants to be the Antifa mayor.

There has been well over four months of extreme violence and destruction by antifa and Black Lives Matter in Portland. When President Trump tried to protect the federal courthouse by bringing in federal law enforcement, Wheeler falsely claimed the feds caused the violence that went on before and after they arrived and left.

Wheeler had to move out of his apartment building after Antifa tried to burn it down.

