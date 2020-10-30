Would a President Harris pardon the Biden family?

On Dec. 8, 2008, FBI agents rushed to arrest American hedge fund investor Bernie Madoff for what would prove to be "the fraud of the century." Six months later, convicted of 11 federal felonies, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison – the maximum allowable – for having defrauded investors out of an estimated $50 billion. While Madoff's financial fraud impacted hundreds of victims, it is possible we are on the verge, should Joe Biden win the election, of the greatest political fraud in U.S. history being committed upon millions of American voters.

Some background is required.

On Jan. 11, 2019, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, announced she would seek the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination – the first candidate in a field that would eventually grow to two dozen. Among one of the last to announce his candidacy was the eventual nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, on April 25, 2019.

Clearly, of all the Democrats to run for the nomination, American voters probably knew Biden better than any other. After all, with a political career of four-plus decades that included two failed presidential campaigns and two terms as vice president under Barack Obama, Biden's recognition was greater than any other candidates.

Yet, here we are, hours away from Election Day, and two big question marks hang over Biden's head that should not be there as we undertake such an important election.

The first question mark – an answer to which a responsible media would have had journalists demanding from Biden or else digging to find themselves – concerns the issue of his family's corruption, discovered on a computer foolishly left by son Hunter for others to find and make public.

The limited insight voters have received from Biden on the matter came not due to inquiring media minds, but due to President Donald Trump's statement during the last debate. Trump told Biden he owes an explanation to the American people. Biden sought to dismiss the evidence by making the false claim experts already determined it was Russian disinformation.

As the evidence has now been further examined, we know Biden's claim is false. Still owing voters an answer, he fails to provide one. It is believed this issue is what has driven Biden underground in the few remaining days before the election, as well as Hunter who is nowhere to be found. Damning revelations by former Hunter business associate Tony Bobulinski about Joe having direct knowledge about his son's questionable dealings with foreign governments raised the bar of responsibility for both Bidens to provide explanations.

Interestingly, in a 1974 clip, an interviewer queried Biden on how the political system can produce corruption when someone in it like Biden is not corrupt. With a pompous grin, Joe responded, "I'm not sure you should assume I'm not corrupt, but thank you for that, though." Who knows; maybe young Joe was providing an early warning to us about old Joe.

But the second question mark is where a possible scam may be in the works.

As Biden and vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail, the former had been known to be gaffe-prone. However, it would be unusual for both to make the same gaffe within days of each other. Both did so, making mention of a Harris administration taking office – not a Biden administration.

During a virtual roundtable discussing Democrats' plans for the economy, on Sept. 13, Harris made reference to a "Harris administration" before adding "together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States." Days later, as Biden held a roundtable discussion with veterans in Tampa, he too referenced a "Harris/Biden administration."

Giving additional weight to the fact the two may be hiding an ulterior motive as evidenced by these Freudian slips, two other comments by Biden are relevant.

After tapping Harris as his running mate, Biden made it clear he selected her because she is "ready to lead on day one." Additionally, in October, during a campaign swing through Georgia, Biden said, "My name is Joe Biden; I'm Jill Biden's husband; and I'm Kamala's running mate. Y'all think I'm kidding, don't you?"

While the Biden campaign claims Joe was joking, one questions the appropriateness of a candidate making such a comment when, if elected, he will be the oldest president ever inaugurated. The fact Biden deliberately pitches Harris as the dominant player on their ticket gives wings to the claim Joe may either voluntarily, or involuntarily, fail to serve his elected term, paving the way for a very far left Harris administration.

Giving further weight to an involuntary termination under the 25th Amendment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduced legislation earlier this month to create a bipartisan commission to determine a sitting president's ability to perform his duties. Pelosi said while Trump was the impetus for the bill, the measure was not necessarily intended for him.

Trump has suggested Biden may well simply be "a Trojan horse for socialism." If so, a Biden victory on Nov. 3 means the worst for America is yet to come.

If Biden is really a Trojan horse for Harris to ride into the White House, with the Hunter scandal looming and clearly implicating him and other family members, one can only wonder should Joe prevail Tuesday if he would voluntarily step down for the promise by Harris to pardon those involved.

Clearly, after 47 years, we should know Joe. But, in deciding whether to give him the keys to the Oval Office, with these two questions – to which he refuses to provide answers – hanging over his head, we obviously do not.

These questions send a cautionary message to voters on Tuesday: "Say it ain't Joe" for whom you are voting.