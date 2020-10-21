SECTIONS
President threatens to post Lesley Stahl interview before network

60 Minutes veteran 'very antagonistic and seemed ill-prepared'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump posted a short video of 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl without a mask on and said he may post more footage after an interview reportedly ended early at the White House.

Trump sat with Stahl of CBS News on Tuesday for a segment that is expected to air on Sunday. It was reported that the president cut the interview short and walked out, although a source at the White House told the Washington Examiner that the interview ended following a “natural break.”

The source also said that Stahl was “very antagonistic and seemed ill-prepared in a wide-ranging interview,” adding that Trump spent more than 40 minutes speaking with Stahl.

