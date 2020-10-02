President Trump, First Lade Melania, test positive for COVID-19

President Trump announced on social media that he and First Lady Melania have tested positive for COVID 19.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," the president tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

He added: “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Fox reported shortly after the announcement, which happened during the overnight hours, that a source confirmed both the president and first lady are "fine."

Melania Trump also tweeted, "As too many Americans have done this year, @POTUS & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

There also was confirmation from Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president's doctor.

"This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-coV-2- virus," Conley said. "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

Vice President Mike Pence offered his prayers for the Trumps, and an official said Pence and his wife have tested negative.

"Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania," Pence said.

Fox reported that officials said most of those who frequent the West Wing, both officials and staff, are tested daily, and among those, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, has tested negative.

In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere revealed the president takes his own health and safety of himself "and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously."

Also on social media, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, "America stands united. Our country stands strong. Your President will continue to put the People first!"