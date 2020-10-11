Presidential news reporter mystified as 'no supporters' show up for Biden

With the presidential election just weeks away, a strong voter turnout could likely be the deciding factor between President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden.

With that in mind, a television news reporter covering an Arizona rally on Thursday for Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris seemed mystified by the absence of any Biden supporters outside the Heard Museum in Phoenix where the former Vice President was appearing in person.

Video of the puzzled reporter has been posted on Twitter bye the likes of actor James Woods and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Cruz posted an image of four eyeballs, then quipping: "more eyeballs than showed up at Biden campaign event."

👀👀 (more eyeballs than showed up at Biden campaign event....) https://t.co/xNCYsVWeTD — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 11, 2020

TRENDING: Lucille Ball's great-granddaughter dead at age 31

The reporter for KSAZ-TV said in her live broadcast: "There's really not much to see. I'll step out of the way but it's kinda boring out here. So it's not your typical presidential campaign event. We don't see people rallying outside, we don't see signs or much of what's going on. ...

"You would have expected to see ... This is a pretty big event for the two of them to be campaigning together for the first time since the Democratic National Convention here in Arizona. ...

"Our state has established itself as a battleground state and so this is technically a big event, but not a lot of fanfare.

Are most Americans excited about Joe Biden possibly getting elected president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (6 Votes) 99% (497 Votes)

"This is a huge event politically, but you can't tell by the outside of the Heard Museum. There's really not a lot going on here. ...

"The Biden-Harris campaign not releasing a lot of details about where these events are taking place and when."

Reaction online includes:

"LMAO!! A secret campaign rally!! Why hasn't this been thought of before?!?!"

"Dem voters are too busy 'peacefully protesting.'"

"And on that same day Vice President Pence was on the other side of town and it filled up so quickly many of us stood outside the area and listened to Pence! Flags and supporters everywhere!!"

"But Biden/Harris is plus 38 points over Trump in Arizona. The excitement is off the charts. The momentum unstoppable."

This is Hilarious 😂!!! At the Debate, Trump told Biden nobody wants to see him! Here’s a Trump Rally, I believe a local, grassroots event: https://t.co/HHUwOXFGU0 — Willie D (@WillieD14906062) October 11, 2020

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews