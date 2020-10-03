Prince Harry says he's had an 'awakening' on racism'

(CNN) Prince Harry has described his "awakening" to the existence of systemic racism, saying "the world that we know has been created by White people for White people."

Harry said he has only recently recognized the full extent of racism in everyday life, telling the UK's Evening Standard newspaper: "I've had an awakening as such of my own, because I wasn't aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the UK, but also globally as well. I thought I did but I didn't."

Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were talking to the paper from their home in California at the start of Black History Month, which is marked every October in Britain.

Read the full story ›