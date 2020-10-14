SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Prof deletes '[Bleep] em all' tweet hoping for death of Republican Party

No one called for her firing, but she makes herself a victim anyway

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2020 at 4:28pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Mary Gayne, a history professor at James Madison University, had a “spontaneous social media reaction to the morning news” on Monday, she told campus newspaper The Breeze.

The news solidified her plan to vote straight-ticket Democratic in the November election, she had tweeted. “The Republican Party can die for all I care. They’ve demonstrated lack of loyalty to democracy & the US Constitution. [Expletive] ’em all.”

That off-the-cuff comment drew criticism – but nothing more – from the College Republicans chapter at the Virginia public university and a Republican delegate and JMU alum, Kirk Cox.

(WARNING: Full story contains obscene language)

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×