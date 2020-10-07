Puerto Rico governor endorses Trump

(THE HILL) – Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced (R) on Tuesday threw her support behind President Trump's bid for a second term and called on Puerto Ricans to cast their votes for him on Election Day.

"I ask all Puerto Ricans who are listening to go vote," the governor said in an interview on Telemundo. "They have to go to vote, exercise their right to vote and evaluate who has represented being a person who thinks about Puerto Ricans and their needs at the most difficult moment. It is Donald Trump."

According to the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, Vázquez Garced was scheduled to appear at a campaign event with Trump in central Florida last Friday, with the governor saying she had been invited to travel on Air Force One to hold a meeting on Puerto Rico.

Read the full story ›