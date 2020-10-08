Putin praises 'ideological' links between Democrats, Soviet Communism

(BREITBART) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he could work with Joe Biden in a new administration, citing common ground he shared with the Democrats over a shared embrace of Soviet ideology.

Bloomberg News reported that while Putin praised President Donald Trump for improving relations, he was prepared to work with Biden if he won the U.S. election.

He cited Biden's support for new arms reduction treaties — such as the lopsided New START under President Barack Obama. Putin added, approvingly, that Biden's Democrats shared similar ideals to those Russia embraced under Soviet communism.

