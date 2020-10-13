'Rather die from COVID than loneliness': Nursing-home residents go rogue

(CBS4) -- GREELEY, Colorado -- Residents at nursing and rehabilitation facility in Greeley organized a protest against Colorado’s coronavirus restrictions. On Thursday, about 20 residents gathered outside Fairacres Manor, many in wheelchairs, holding signs that read “Rather die from COVID than loneliness,” and “Prisoners in our own home,” and “Give us freedom.”

Ben Gonzales, an assistant administrator at Fairacres Manor, said the residents are upset about the COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the state health department.

“They want to be able to hug their grandchildren, they want to be able to hold the hands of their loved ones,” Gonzales said.

