Rep. Paul Gosar calls for NPR to be defunded over blackout on Hunter Biden allegations

'I have already directed my staff to start working' on legislation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 24, 2020 at 5:07pm
(THE BLAZE) Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is calling for National Public Radio to be defunded by the federal government. The movement to defund NPR comes after the media organization announced that it would not cover the allegations against Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

On Thursday, NPR managing editor Terence Samuels declared that covering the news story about emails from Hunter Biden's laptop that was left at a computer repair store is a "waste" of time, and discredited the allegations a "distraction."

"We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don't want to waste the listeners' and readers' time on stories that are just pure distractions," Samuels stated. "And quite frankly, that's where we ended up, this was ... a politically driven event and we decided to treat it that way."

